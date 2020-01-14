DONALD TRUMP

Trump: ‘I Don’t Believe That Bernie Said’ a Woman Can’t Win in 2020

At a rally, Trump called Sanders "a nasty guy"

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally
Evan Vucci/AP

President Donald Trump weighed in Tuesday night on the feud between Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., telling supporters at a campaign rally in Milwaukee that he did not believe Sanders had said that a woman could not win the 2020 presidential election.

“I don’t believe that he said this,” Trump said, referring to reports that during a private conversation in 2018 Sanders told Warren he did not think a woman could win in 2020 — a statement the Sanders campaign has denied.

“I don’t know him, I don’t particularly like him, he’s a nasty guy,” Trump continued, while defending Sanders and arguing “it’s just not the kind of a thing he’d say.”

U.S. & World

2020 Presidential Race 39 mins ago

Key Takeaways From Democratic Presidential Debate in Iowa

impeachment 7 hours ago

Pelosi Sets Wednesday Votes to Send Impeachment to Senate

For the full story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

DONALD TRUMPTrump administrationBernie Sanders
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us