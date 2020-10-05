Activist Who Smashed Trump's Star in 2016 Arrested For Alleged Repeat Act

An activist who was prosecuted for using a pickaxe and sledgehammer to smash President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016 was arrested Monday for allegedly dressing as the Incredible Hulk and vandalizing the star once again.

Police said they reviewed video of the vandalism that occurred about 5:50 a.m. Friday and determined that James Lambert Otis, 56, was allegedly responsible.

They then contacted Otis' representatives, who told police that he wanted to turn himself in, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.



The president's Walk of Fame star was vandalized yet again, but this time by the Incredible Hulk. This video shows the aftermath Oct. 2, 2020.

Otis was booked at the LAPD's Hollywood Station on suspicion of felony vandalism, with bail set at $20,000, according to police. As of 4:15 p.m., he remained in custody, according to sheriff's jail records.

Otis was dressed as a construction worker when he smashed the star located near Hollywood Boulevard and North Highland Avenue on Oct. 26, 2016. He later pleased no contest to felony vandalism and was sentenced to three years probation, 20 days of community service and agreed to pay $4,400 for the damage.

Otis told City News Service in 2016 that his original plan was to remove Trump's entire star, then auction it off in New York on election day and give the proceeds to women who alleged they were groped or sexually mistreated by Trump, who denied the allegations.



Otis said he was unable to remove the entire star, because the "stone was like marble'' and it "would have taken an hour.'' Instead, dressed in a construction vest and hardhat, he smashed it with a sledgehammer and pickaxe, removing Trump's brass-colored name and the television logo. The act was caught on video and posted online.



Asked then about the prospect of arrest, Otis said, "I'm not frightened of jail and I'm certainly not frightened of Mr. Trump. What punishment I get is fine.''