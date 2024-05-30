As jurors deliberate whether Donald Trump is guilty in the first criminal case against an American president, Trump has been bolstered by his children, advisers and other supporters.

Missing from the historic but sometimes tawdry court proceedings arising from an alleged hush-money deal with a porn actress? Trump's wife, Melania.

She has not been spotted in the Manhattan criminal court in lower Manhattan. Neither has former first daughter, Ivanka, nor Trump's youngest son, Barron.

Meanwhile, the Biden campaign has taken advantage of the landmark trial by holding a press conference outside the courthouse. Famous fellow New Yorker and persistent Trump critic, Robert De Niro, called a nearby Trump crowd "gangsters." Also attending, two officers who defended the U.S. Capitol from the Jan. 6 mob.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges of falsifying business records.

Take a look at who's shown up this week -- and who hasn't.

The Trump family delegation

Donald Trump Jr.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images Donald Trump Jr. speaks at a press conference near Manhattan Criminal Court during former U.S. President Donald Trump's hush money trial on May 28, 2024 in New York City.

Eric Trump

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images Eric Trump speaks at a press conference near Manhattan Criminal Court during former U.S. President Donald Trump's hush money trial on May 28, 2024 in New York City.

Lara Trump, Eric Trump's wife and now co-chair of the Republican National Committee

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of former U.S. President Donald Trump, leaves after a press conference near Manhattan Criminal Court during his hush money trial on May 28, 2024 in New York City.

Tiffany Trump

Andrew Kelly/Reuters/Bloomberg via Getty Images Tiffany Trump, daughter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, center, returns following a break at Manhattan criminal court in New York on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

Michael Boulos, Tiffany Trump's husband

Julia Nikhinson-Pool/Getty Images Tiffany Trump, husband Michael Boulos and Lara Trump return from a break during the hush money trial for former U.S. President Donald Trump at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 28, 2024 in New York City.

Notable absences from the courtroom

Melania Trump

Alon Skuy/Getty Images Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump arrive at the home of billionaire investor John Paulson on April 6, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. Melania Trump has not made a public appearance at her husband's hush money trial in New York.

Ivanka Trump

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images Ivanka Trump, seen here leaving the New York State Supreme Court for a break during her father's earlier civil fraud trial, has not been seen at his current hush-money trial in Manhattan.

Barron Trump

GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images Barron Trump, son of former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump, seen here on May 17, 2024 at his high school graduation in Florida, has not been seen in New York during his father's criminal trial.

Other friends, advisors and Trump political allies seen

Steve Witkoff, real estate executive and friend of Trump's who testified for the defense in Trump's fraud trial last year

Steven Cheung, Trump advisor

Boris Epshteyn, Trump advisor

Jason Miller, Trump advisor

Natalie Harp, press secretary for the Trump campaign

Alina Habba, lawyer who has represented Trump in other cases

Former Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina, now a Fox News host

Will Scharf, Republican candidate for Missouri attorney general

Prominent Trump critics observed outside the courthouse

Robert De Niro, actor and Trump critic

Former Capitol police officer Harry Dunn who was defeated in a bid for a House seat from Maryland

Former Washington, D.C., police officer Michael Fanone

