DONALD TRUMP

Trump Jokes About Canada Cutting His ‘Home Alone 2’ Cameo

A spokesman for the CBC said the president has been missing from the Canadian broadcaster's version of the film since before he was even a presidential candidate

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Trump fans, including the president's oldest son, ripped the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation on Thursday for editing out his father's cameo in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," NBC News reports.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted out an article from a right-wing website that called the trimming of the seven-second cameo as "pathetic," while "Fox & Friends" suggested it was "censorship" carried out in furtherance of "Trump derangement syndrome."

In the scene, Trump tells the film's protagonist Kevin McCallister that the lobby of the Plaza Hotel, which he owned at the time, is "down the hall and to the left."

U.S. & World

2022 Winter Olympics 6 hours ago

China Pours Billions Into Infrastructure, Talent as It Readies for 2022 Winter Olympics

Trump administration 4 hours ago

5 Major Environmental Regulation Changes Made by Trump Admin. in 2019

A spokesman for the CBC, Chuck Thompson, confirmed the scene had been cut from the version of the 1992 film that aired in Canada on Christmas Eve, but said the decision was not political. He noted that Trump has been missing from the Canadian broadcaster's version of the film since before he was even a presidential candidate.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

DONALD TRUMPCanada
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us