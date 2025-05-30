Live updates: Trump and Elon Musk to hold media event on Musk's last day in the administration

What to Know
- Elon Musk announced that he is stepping down from his government role as a top adviser to President Donald Trump.
- A federal appeals court temporarily paused rulings by a panel of judges that halted several of President Donald Trump’s tariffs on international trading partners.
- A federal judge extended a temporary order blocking the Trump administration's revocation of Harvard's ability to enroll international students.
President Donald Trump is set to hold a press conference with Elon Musk today in the Oval Office at 1:30 p.m. E.T. Follow along for live updates.