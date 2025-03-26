Trump Administration
Live updates: US Intelligence officials to testify at House after Senate grilling on leaked military plan

President Donald Trump's top intelligence officials will brief House lawmakers Wednesday on global threats facing the U.S.

Donald Trump
What to Know

  • CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and FBI Director Kash Patel are among those who were asked to testify.
  • Officials will likely be questioned again over their use of a group text to discuss plans for military strikes in Yemen.
  • The National Security Council has said it will investigate the matter, which Trump on Tuesday downplayed as a “glitch.”
  • Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Wednesday will visit the high-security El Salvador prison.

President Donald Trump's top intelligence officials will brief House lawmakers Wednesday on global threats facing the U.S. Follow live updates here.

Trump Administration
