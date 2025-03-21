Live updates: Trump's latest executive order, confusion for federal workers

What to Know
- President Donald Trump signed an executive order that sets in motion the dismantling and eventual shuttering of the Education Department. Officially closing the department would require an act of Congress.
- A federal judge blasted the Justice Department’s latest response to his demand for more information about deportation flights that were carried out under a wartime law known as the Alien Enemies Act, calling it “woefully insufficient.”
- Thousands of federal workers have been abruptly fired and rehired, but some remain in the dark about what comes next.
