Truck Slams Into Suburban Chicago Starbucks, Leaving 2 in Critical Condition

A massive emergency response is on the scene after a truck crashed into a suburban Chicago Starbucks on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, a vehicle heading westbound on West Elm Street at approximately 4:45 p.m. slammed into the building, causing extensive damage to the structure.

Police say that two people were transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but it is unclear whether the individuals were inside of the coffee shop or if they were inside of the vehicle when it crashed.

"I was on scene within a few minutes and witnessed several men and women step into action in this bitter cold to save lives," McHenry Mayor Wayne Jett said in a Facebook post. "Prayers to all of the Starbucks employees and customers who were involved. Huge thanks to all the agencies for your support in this situation."

Numerous fire trucks remain on the scene of the incident.

We will continue updating this story with all the newest details.