Truck Driver in Crash With School Bus Helps Free Trapped Students Before He Collapses

A man driving a rental truck that collided with a school bus in Georgia helped free trapped students before he collapsed and died.

Johnathon Grayer, 25, of Jacksonville, Florida, was driving a rental truck on Wednesday afternoon when it collided with the back of a school bus that had stopped for students to get off, according to a preliminary investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.

Ten students were on the bus at the time of the crash, authorities said.

Both Grayer and the bus driver helped children get out of the bus after the crash, Georgia State Trooper Shane Copeland told WSAV, NBC's affiliate in Savannah. He said footage from the bus surveillance camera showed Grayer lifting seats to release children trapped underneath.

Grayer then collapsed and was taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com