Tropical Storm Debby expected to strengthen rapidly and become hurricane before landfall in Florida

Tropical Storm Debby is strengthening over the Gulf of Mexico, with tropical storm force wind extending outward up to 140 miles from the center as it sits about 125 west-southwest of Tampa at this time.

According to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, Debby has maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour and is expected to strengthen rapidly before making a landfall in the Big Bend region.

Debby is expected to stay over the open waters through the day on Sunday but impacts will continue, especially for the western side of Florida. The forward movement is slightly slower, at 13 mph, which will allow even more time for this storm to get up to a hurricane before landfall.

By Sunday night, intensification could happen as Debby becomes a hurricane as it approaches landfall in the Big Bend on Monday morning.

Debby moved across western Cuba on Saturday as a depression before it reached the eastern Gulf of Mexico, where it reached tropical storm status, the NHC said.

A hurricane warning was in effect for the Florida Gulf coast from the Suwannee River to the Ochlockonee River, while a hurricane watch was in effect for the Florida coast west of the Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass and the Florida coast east of the Suwannee River to Yankeetown.

Tropical storm watches and warnings in The Keys have been discontinued. Surge warnings have been upgraded from watches in the Big Bend.

Heavy wind, rain and flooding were expected along the system's path, with maximum rainfall totals up to 15 inches possible in some areas, the NHC said.

"This rainfall will likely result in areas of locally considerable flash and urban flooding, with river flooding expected," the NHC said.