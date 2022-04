A high school student in Stockton died Monday following a stabbing on campus, officials said.

The incident forced Stagg High School to be placed under lockdown and a suspect is in custody, according to the Stockton Unified School District.

"A trespasser entered the front of our school today and stabbed one of our students multiple times," Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. said in a news conference Monday afternoon. "Unfortunately, she did not make it."

A police investigation is ongoing.