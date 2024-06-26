Someone illegally trimmed 12 large trees on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood

The City of West Hollywood is investigating the unauthorized trimming of 12 large trees along a one-block stretch of Santa Monica Boulevard between La Cienega Boulevard and Alfred Street.

According to city officials, the incident happened on June 19, when they were off for Juneteenth federal holiday, and they’ve referred the incident to law enforcement.

“The trees illegally trimmed included six Jacaranda trees and six Chinese Elm trees. In response to this incident, staff from the City of West Hollywood has filed a report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department,” the City of West Hollywood said in a statement.

The trimming has stunned nearby residents and business owners. They say this stretch of Santa Monica now looks far different than the rest of the area.

“I just came the next morning and I was like, these look like Dr. Seuss trees,” said Amanda Hughes, who works at a nearby barber shop.

City officials are calling the incident an act of vandalism, saying they’re the only ones responsible for maintaining more than 9,000 public trees, including those along commercial streets, which are trimmed every year.

"It wasn't the city that did it, and it's honestly, it's a really butchered job. It doesn't look good at all,” said Blijah Nelson, who works at a marijuana dispensary on the block. “It affects our business and our product because we don't have any tints on our windows. And therefore, there's no shade because there are no trees. And then it turns out our, you know, the inside of our business, it's a greenhouse.”

No one has claimed responsibility for the trimming, leading locals to wonder who and why someone would cut down the tops, which stand anywhere from 15 to 20 feet tall.

While most people told NBC4 they are upset about the new look, some say they’re grateful the trees won’t be producing as much litter.

“These trees are gross and they they produce like a purple flower that's like, sappy. So they are like a super nuisance to the sidewalk, cars,” Hughes said. “They're really they're hard to clean and they're hard to get off your car. But I mean, I think the purple flowers look better than these trees.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station.