After Slow Going in the Snow and Ice, Two SoCal Mountain Passes Reopen

What to Know The 5 and 14 freeways are open after they were shut down due to snow and ice

Some drivers waited for more than a day for the Grapevine section of the 5 Freeway to reopen for holiday travel

Expect dry conditions into the weekend before another storm arrives by Monday

Hazardous driving conditions forced post-holiday closures on two major freeways north of Los Angeles, slowing the drive for travelers through ice- and snow-covered mountain passes.

Traffic slowed was at a crawl Friday morning on the 14 Freeway in the Palmdale areas due to several crashes, including a jack-knifed big rig. Parts of the 14 Freeway were closed due to hazardous travel conditions in the Palmdale and Lancaster areas.

All closures on the 14 Freeway, connecting LA with the high desert, were lifted at about 10:30 a.m. Friday.

To the west, the Grapevine section of the 5 Freeway was closed for hours after a cold winter storm arrived in time for the Christmas travel stretch. The major route between Southern California and the Central Valley reopened at about 11 a.m.

Dry conditions and warmer temperatures are in the weekend forecast. Another storm is expected to arrive Sunday and bring snow and rain through Monday.

The 14 Freeway connects Los Angeles and the high desert to its north.