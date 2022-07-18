Travel Alert Issued in Two Mexican States After Arrest of Cartel Kingpin

The United States Embassy in Mexico has issued a warning to its citizens about possible clashes between criminal groups and authorities in Sonora and Sinaloa that could break out as a response to the arrest of Rafael Caro Quintero, one of the most wanted drug trafficking leaders in Mexico.
The U.S. government also warned of a possible increase in security in both Sinaloa and Sonora.
In a statement, the embassy reported that, pending the presence of Mexican authorities in both states, its citizens in Mexico must maintain a high level of vigilance and low profile, as well as monitor local media.
Previously, the U.S. government had placed Sonora in a level 3 travel recommendation, under the message of “reconsider the trip due to crime and kidnappings"; meanwhile Sinaloa was classified at level 4.
Mexican authorities detained Rafael Caro Quintero in San Simón, Sinaloa, on July 15.
He is linked to the 1985 murder of Enrique Camarena, a DEA agent.
During the operation to capture Quintero, a military helicopter crashed near Los Mochis, killing 14 people on board. The cause of the accident has not been disclosed.