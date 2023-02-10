Two Injured When Metrolink Train Collides With SUV in Covina

Two people were injured Friday when a Metrolink train collided with a SUV at a crossing in Covina.

The train collided with the vehicle at about 10:30 a.m. at Barranca Avenue and East Front Street, injuring one person in the SUV and another on the train. Details about their conditions were not immediately available.

Aerial video showed the vehicle on the tracks with heavy damage to its passenger side.

NBCLA At least one person was injured Friday when a Metrolink train collided with a vehicle in Covina.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Video from another car's dashboard camera captured the crash at the at-grade crossing. The video showed the crossing gate arms down, warning drivers of the oncoming train.

The vehicle was pushed for several feet along the tracks.

Train Number 308 on the San Bernardino line departed from Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. The collision occurred between the Covina Station and the Pomona North Station, according to Metrolink.

The train returned to the Covina station and passengers were provided alternate transportation. The track was closed for the crash investigation.