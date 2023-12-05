Train buffs are ‘Roaring' into the season at this festive Felton railroad

What to Know Roaring Camp Railroads in Felton

Spots are available (but going quickly) for the Holiday Lights Train

Other December outings include a Holiday Tree Walk and a Chanukah Train; check dates and book your ticket in advance

CHOO-CHOOSING YOUR HOLIDAY FUN, when a popular regional train is the focus, can be a bit challenging. Do you want to go on a daytime ride or an adventure after sundown? Is New Year's Eve a possibility? Can you find an experience that includes a few seasonal activities? The questions may be plentiful but Roaring Camp Railroads has the ebullient answers, the spirited and sweet solutions for families seeking something festive to do while calling upon the Felton attraction. For the old-timey train, which is well-known for whimsically whisking riders into a sylvan, redwood-dotted forest, has a few holiday-themed options, and there are still 2023 tickets left as of this typing. That said, securing your admission before making tracks for the Santa Cruz-close destinations is as important as marshmallows atop your cocoa.

THE HOLIDAY LIGHTS TRAIN, the one that charmingly features a trip into Santa Cruz to see some sparkle, has returned, and there are some spots left. The excursion cars are vintage, further upping the atmosphere, and Santa Claus is part of the sweet scene, too. The final date is Dec. 23, but, for sure, buy your ticket as soon as you can. There's a Chanukah Train on Dec. 7, complete with latkes, apple cider, and games, and a New Year's Train over the last six evenings of the year. The Holiday Tree Walk truly takes the "tree" part to heart: This is a forest trip, powered by steam, with activities inspired by wintertime adding to the redwood-filled festivity. All of the attraction's seasonal trains, and easy ways to buy tickets, are listed on the Roaring Camp Railroads site.