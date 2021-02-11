Sleet Leads to Treacherous Roads, Mass Pile-Up in Texas

At least six people have died in highway crashes across North Texas after a cold front brought overnight sleet and made for treacherous driving conditions early Thursday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 12 p.m. Thursday for much of the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

Dozens of North Texas school districts are either closed, opening late or going to virtual learning Thursday due to the possibility of dangerous roads. Click here for the full list of closures.

Fort Worth

Three people are confirmed dead and dozens more injured in what firefighters are calling a "mass casualty incident" unfolding on Interstate 35W just north of downtown Fort Worth, where dozens of vehicles collided and left drivers trapped, firefighters say.

Mike Drivdahl with the Fort Worth Fire Department said firefighters are going car-to-car, looking for people in need of medical care at the scene near 28th Street.

A MedStar Mobile Healthcare spokesman said at least 36 people have been hospitalized as of 9:30 a.m.

As many as 70 cars are estimated to be tangled in the pileup, Fort Worth police said. Authorites say it will "take a lot of time" to clear the damage and are asking people to stay home if possible.

"If you don't have to get out, please don't get out," Drivdahl said in a live phone interview on NBC 5. "We have a lot of emergency crews doing a lot of work. The last thing we need is people who don't need to be out getting into any type of accidents."

Crews are dealing with slippery conditions and using anything they can -- sand, salt and kitty litter -- to melt the ice as they triage patients injured in the crash, Drivdahl said.

A family reunification location was set up for families to pick up and meet drivers or passengers involved in the pileup. The location is the Riverside Community Center at 3700 East Belknap Street.

Dallas

In Dallas, one person died in a multi-vehicle pileup at about 11:17 p.m. on southbound Interstate 45 at Lamar Street, police said.

Shortly before 1 a.m., two people were killed and a third was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash along Interstate 45 at Illinois Avenue, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Police say there have been multiple crashes reported overnight, with some involving serious injuries and damage to city vehicles.

Arlington

By 7:30 a.m. in Arlington, emergency crews have responded to a total of 82 crashes since 10 p.m., a police spokesman said.

Most of the crashes have occurred on bridges and overpasses where people are driving too fast for the weather conditions, the spokesman said.

We had a patrol car struck after midnight in 6500 W. I.H. 20 by another motorist due to icy conditions. Thankfully officer was out of the vehicle during impact due to working a separate crash, so no injuries. APD car had minor damage while other car was not drive-able after crash pic.twitter.com/I5YFp6K9Ir — Chief Al Jones (@ChiefArlington) February 11, 2021

Similar to other North Texas agencies, we have 23 active crashes working in @CityOfArlington and 5 assist motorists where cars are disabled or spun out. Majority of these are on our freeways (IH 20, IH 30, SH 360, US 287). Please avoid unnecessary travel. pic.twitter.com/X5JMrtEr5H — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) February 11, 2021

