Job cuts continue in the San Francisco Bay Area, with a majority of announced layoffs coming from the tech industry. The string of layoffs in 2022 come in the face of uncertain economic conditions.
We're tracking the latest layoffs here in the Bay Area and beyond, and we'll continue to update the list below as we hear of anything new. Be sure to watch this space for the latest layoff news. Have a tip? Email us at newstips@nbcbayarea.com.
Juul cuts 400 jobs
Vaping company Juul Labs announced Thursday, Nov. 10, it was laying off 400 staffers. The company previously housed its headquarters in San Francisco before moving to Washington, D.C. in 2020.
Meta slashes 11,000 jobs
Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 people, about 13% of its workforce, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a letter to employees Wednesday, Nov. 10. Meta is based in Menlo Park.
Salesforce lays off hundreds
San Francisco-based Salesforce cut fewer than 1,000 employees, CNBC reports citing a person familiar with the move. The layoffs were announced Monday, Nov. 7.
Stripe cuts around 1,100 jobs
Online payments giant Stripe is laying off roughly 14% of its staff, CEO Patrick Collison wrote in a memo to staff on Nov. 3. The company is based in San Francisco.
Lyft drops 13% of its staff
San Francisco-based Lyft announced early November it would cut 13% of its staff, or about 700 jobs.
Twitter lays off around 3,700 employees
Shortly after closing his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, Musk in early November cut around 3,700 employees. That's about half the staff. Twitter is based in San Francisco.
Chime cuts 160 jobs
Fintech company and San Francisco-based Chime laid off 12% of its workforce, or about 160 employees. The announcement was made in early November.
Coinbase slashes more jobs
Coinbase is reportedly laying off 60 more workers. In June, the company announced it cut 18% of full-time jobs, translating to a reduction of around 1,100 people. Coinbase was based in San Francisco, but has since moved into a "remote first environment."
Microsoft cuts hundreds of jobs
In October, Microsoft confirmed that it let go of less than 1% of employees. The cuts impacted fewer than 1,000 people, according to an Axios report which cited an unnamed person. Microsoft is based in Washington.
Shopify lays off 1,000 workers
In July, Canada-based Shopify announced it laid off 1,000 workers, which equals 10% of its global employees.
Snap lays off 20% of its workforce
In late August, Snap announced it laid off over 1,000 employees, which equates to 20% of its workforce. The social media company is based in Santa Monica.
Robinhood slashes 31% of its staff
Retail brokerage firm Robinhood cut 23% of its staff in August, after slashing 9% of its workforce in April. Robinhood is based in Menlo Park.
Tesla lays off 10% of salaried workers
In June, Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote in an email to all employees that the company is cutting 10% of salaried workers. Tesla is based in Austin and has a manufacturing plant in Fremont.
Netflix cuts around 450 jobs
Netflix announced two rounds of layoffs earlier this year. In May, the streaming service eliminated 150 jobs after Netflix reported its first subscriber loss in a decade. In late June, the Los Gatos-based company announced another 300 layoffs.