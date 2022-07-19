One of America's most iconic toy stores is returning to brick-and-mortar retail just in time for this year's holiday season.

Toys"R"Us will open shops inside every Macy's store in the U.S. by mid-October, part of a rollout that began last year, the companies announced in a release on Monday.

The in-store shops will range from 1,000 square feet to 10,000 square feet, with the ability to expand up to an additional 3,000 square feet to offer an even wider assortment of products. The shops will feature hands-on demonstration tables, as well as a life-size Geoffrey Giraffe sitting on a bench for families to take photos with.

Starting Oct. 15 through Oct. 23, Macy's stores will host nine days of in-store events at the shops, including family friendly activities and daily giveaways from brands like Barbie, LEGO and more.

Founded in 1948, Toys"R"Us filed for bankruptcy in 2017 as it faced hundreds of millions of dollars in debt amid the broader decline in traditional retail. The bankruptcy led to the closure of some 900 Toys"R"Us stores around the country and resulted in approximately 33,000 layoffs. By January 2021, the brand had closed its last two physical stores in the U.S. as it sought to weather the pandemic.

