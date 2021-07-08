Toyota Will Stop Donating to Republicans Who Objected to Election Certification

Japanese automaker Toyota announced Thursday it will stop contributing to Republican members of Congress who on Jan. 6 voted against certifying the 2020 election results after a PAC said it would begin running ads criticizing companies for such donations.

Toyota's decision to donate to those lawmakers after Jan. 6 "troubled some stakeholders," and for that reason "we have decided to stop contributing to those Members of Congress," the company said in a statement.

The move came after an announcement by the Lincoln Project, a PAC formed by Republicans to defeat then-President Donald Trump in 2020, that it would target corporations that donated to Republicans who opposed the formalization of Joe Biden's 2020 presidential victory. An advertisement aimed at Toyota ran on Thursday.

"Toyota made the right choice today," the Lincoln Project posted on Twitter after Toyota's reversal.

