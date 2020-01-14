recall

Toyota Recalls Nearly 700K Vehicles to Fix Faulty Fuel Pumps

Owners of the models included in the recall will be notified by mail in mid-March

By Associated Press

A Toyota logo is seen at a car dealership in San Jose, California, United States on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Toyota has supported President Donald Trump's plan to bar California from setting its own vehicle emissions rules. California governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday it will halt all purchases of new vehicles for state government fleets from GM, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler.
Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Toyota is recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause engines to stall. That can increase the risk of a crash.

The recall covers certain 2018 and 2019 Lexus LS 500, LC 500, RC 350, RC 300, GS 350, IS 300, ES 350, LX 570, GX 460, and RX 350 models. Also included are certain 2018 and 2019 Toyota 4Runner, Camry, Highlander, Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, and Tundra models. Some 2019 models also are affected including the Avalon and Corolla.

Toyota is still developing repairs. Owners will be notified by mail in mid-March.

