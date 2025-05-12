Crime and Courts

Tory Lanez stabbed in prison and hospitalized

The Canadian rapper, who is serving a 10-year sentence, was stabbed in the prison yard of California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi on Monday.

By Marlene Lenthang | NBC News

Singer Tory Lanez returns to the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center for his trial, Dec. 13, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Damian Dovarganes / AP file

Rapper Tory Lanez, who is serving a 10-year prison sentence after he was found guilty of shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion, was stabbed in prison and rushed to a hospital Monday, officials said.

The 32-year-old Canadian artist, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was stabbed in the prison yard of California Correctional Institution (CCI) in Tehachapi, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The incident happened on Monday morning around 7:20 a.m. He was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment, the statement said.

Staff immediately responded to the incident and provided medical attention. An investigation has been launched by CCI and the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

It's not immediately clear what his current condition is.

Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot after a party at the Hollywood Hills home of reality star Kylie Jenner on July 12, 2020.

Crime and Courts Dec 17, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion seeks restraining order, says imprisoned Tory Lanez continues to harass her

Crime and Courts Aug 8, 2023

Rapper Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

He had pleaded not guilty, but was convicted in a jury trial in December 2022 on three felony counts: assault with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. 

In the high profile case, prosecutors said Lanez subjected Megan, whose legal name is Megan Pete, to two and a half years of intimidation and harassment following the shooting.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us