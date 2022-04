A rare California tornado warning was issued Thursday in parts of the Central Valley.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located in Calaveras County around 4:35 p.m., Sacramento-based and NBC-affiliate KCRA reported.

The warning was in effect for parts of Calaveras and Amador Counties. Calaveras County is around 40 miles east of Stockton. The tornado warning expired at 6 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

