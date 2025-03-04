Here are the top spring break spots for US travelers this year

With spring break just around the corner, students and families will soon be traveling around the country — and the world — en masse.

And according to a report released by Hilton, which monitors travel trends at all of its locations, spring breakers are heading to some new destinations this year.

As per usual, warm beach destinations are the most popular among people looking to escape the cold weather: Mexico, Costa Rica and the Caribbean top the list.

The report also mentioned three of the most-searched destinations in the United States, all of which appeared on last year's list: Hawaii; Orlando, Florida; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

However, Hilton noted a spike in intercontinental travel this year. Specifically, travelers expressed a growing interest in Tokyo, Japan, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Aruba, which made the list in 2024, was dropped.