Growing Number of Political, Business Leaders Call for Trump's Removal

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is calling on President Donald Trump’s Cabinet to remove him from office -- the latest in a growing chorus demanding his removal following Wednesday’s violent assault on the Capitol by the president’s supporters.

In a statement Thursday, Schumer said the attack on the Capitol “was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president.” He added, “This president should not hold office one day longer.”

Schumer said Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet should invoke the 25th Amendment and immediately remove Trump from office.

“The quickest and most effective way — it can be done today — to remove this president from office would be for the vice president to immediately invoke the 25th amendment,” Schumer said. “If the vice president and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president.”

Schumer is among a growing number of political, business and other leaders who have openly called for Trump to be removed from office.

More than 100 Members of Congress have called for his removal, either through impeachment or the 25th Amendment.

U.S. Rep. David Cicilline, D., R.I., tweeted Wednesday that he and other members of Congress were sending a letter to Vice President Mike Pence calling on him to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

As live feeds of the crowd storming the House chamber made its way to screens around the globe, world leaders and every day people voiced horror, shock and sadness at the violence that rocked the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to undermine a peaceful transfer of power.

The 25th Amendment says the vice president and a majority of principal officers of executive departments “or of such other body as Congress” may provide a declaration to Congress that the president “is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

At that point, the vice president would assume the powers of acting president.

It was passed following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963 and President George W. Bush used it to temporarily transfer power to Vice President Dick Cheney while Bush was anesthetized for a colonoscopy.

Also Thursday, Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger called for Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office, becoming the first Republican to do so.

U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar said Wednesday she taking a different tactic, drawing up articles of impeachment.

I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment.



Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate.



We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2021

In an impeachment, the Constitution requires a two-thirds vote of the Senate to convict, and the penalty for an impeached official upon conviction is removal from office. In some cases, the Senate has also disqualified such officials from holding public offices in the future.

Calls for the president's removal were also coming in from national business leaders.

On Wednesday, the National Association of Manufacturers President and CEO Jay Timmons issued a statement calling for the president's removal. "The outgoing president incited violence in an attempt to retain power, and any elected leader defending him is violating their oath to the Constitution and rejecting democracy in favor of anarchy. Anyone indulging conspiracy theories to raise campaign dollars is complicit. Vice President Pence, who was evacuated from the Capitol, should seriously consider working with the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to preserve democracy."

Multiple sources familiar with the matter told NBC News late Wednesday that there have been informal discussions about invoking the 25th Amendment among staff within the Trump administration.

It's unclear whether Cabinet-level officials have discussed the matter; two sources said the issue hasn't been broached with Pence, who would need to agree along with a majority of the Cabinet to empower the vice president under the 25th Amendment.