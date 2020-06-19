coronavirus pandemic

Top Members of Coronavirus Task Force Advised Against Trump's Tulsa Rally

The Trump campaign event is set for Saturday in Tulsa

President Donald Trump, followed by Vice President Mike Pence, speaks at the daily coronavirus briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on April 9, 2020 in Washington. Also pictured are National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, and White House coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx.
Leading members of the coronavirus task force warned White House officials about the health risks of holding large-scale indoor campaign rallies and advised against the mass gatherings, according to two people familiar with the discussions.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, and task force response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx both vocalized concerns internally in the last week about the safety of holding a rally with as many as 19,000 of people in an enclosed arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday.

But President Donald Trump and his campaign advisers are proceeding with the event, which is expected to draw tens of thousands inside and outside the venue who will neither be socially distant nor required to wear face coverings. 

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

