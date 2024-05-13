See the top 2024 Memorial Day travel destinations for Southern Californians

It's a good bet you'll have company if Las Vegas is part of your Memorial Day weekend travel plans.

The city is, once again, the top Memorial Day destination for holiday weekend travelers in Southern California, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California.

Here are the top-five destinations for Southern Californians, according to Auto Club travel and attractions booking data.

Las Vegas San Diego Grand Canyon Hawaii Seattle/Alaska cruises

Nationally, the top Memorial Day destinations are:

Orlando New York Las Vegas Seattle Anaheim/Los Angeles

Internationally, the top destinations for U.S. travelers are: