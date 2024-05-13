Travel

See the top 2024 Memorial Day travel destinations for Southern Californians

Once again, Las Vegas shines bright on the list of holiday weekend travel spots.

It's a good bet you'll have company if Las Vegas is part of your Memorial Day weekend travel plans.

The city is, once again, the top Memorial Day destination for holiday weekend travelers in Southern California, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California.

Here are the top-five destinations for Southern Californians, according to Auto Club travel and attractions booking data.

  1. Las Vegas
  2. San Diego
  3. Grand Canyon
  4. Hawaii
  5. Seattle/Alaska cruises
Nationally, the top Memorial Day destinations are:

  1. Orlando
  2. New York
  3. Las Vegas
  4. Seattle
  5. Anaheim/Los Angeles

Internationally, the top destinations for U.S. travelers are:

  1. Rome
  2. Vancouver
  3. London
  4. Paris
  5. Dublin

