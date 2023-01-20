In the wild rainforest of Australia’s north, park rangers have stumbled upon a predator so large they felt they had no choice but to dub it “Toadzilla.”

The giant cane toad was discovered Thursday by rangers who were conducting track work in Conway National Park in the state of Queensland.

“I reached down and grabbed the cane toad and couldn’t believe how big and heavy it was,” Gray said in a statement from Queensland’s Department of Environment and Science.

The massive cane toad weighed just over 5.9 pounds and is now believed to be the largest of its species. The current Guinness World Records held for the world’s largest toad is at 5.8 pounds.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Dr. Ian Kupkee shares everything you need to know about toxic toads this season, and how they can potentially be dangerous for your pets.