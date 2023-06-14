‘To Whites': Interracial NoHo couple baffled by racist letter

A North Hollywood couple is wondering why someone dropped off a letter at their home that contained racist rhetoric.

The letter – several pages long and addressed “To Whites” – was left at the home of Norma Rubio, who is Mexican American, and her white partner, Nenad Medvidovic.

“The letter itself is pretty unhinged, but it did feel targeted, which made me even angrier,” Medvidovic said.

At times the letter is incoherent and difficult to follow, but it contains anti-Mexican and pro-white sentiments, including the phrases, “Mexicans, go back to Mexico” and “save white lives!”

“That’s the first question that I asked is, ‘Why us?’ And if it was personal, that hits deep,” Rubio said.

A surveillance camera captured the letter drop-off, but police have not yet identified the person in the video. Rubio said the person “appears to be brown, which actually is quite shocking.”

“It breaks my heart. And I hope that you find some way to find healing so that you can start to be kinder and maybe embrace and love others,” Rubio said, addressing the person who left the letter.

The couple has spoken with neighbors and filed a police report in hopes of finding the person responsible. They hope to make sure no one else has to feel the pain of racism.

“It’s very unpleasant. It feels very disempowering. In addition to being infuriating, it feels like anybody can do this to you at any time,” Medvidovic said.