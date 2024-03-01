Titan sub tragedy: New documentary features banging sounds amid search

Originally appeared on E! Online

More details about the Titan submersible catastrophe are coming to light.

Eight months after the OceanGate submersible imploded, a new documentary is highlighting the harrowing search and knocking sounds rescuers heard at the time, which ultimately fostered hope of finding its five passengers alive.

"The symmetry between those knockings is very unusual," former Navy submarine Captain Ryan Ramsey said during ITN's "The Titan Sub Disaster: Minute by Minute" trailer. "It's rhythmic, it's like somebody is making that sound, and the fact that it is repeated is really unusual."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The documentary, which is set to air March 6 and 7 on Britain's Channel 5, chronicles the disappearance of the submersible in the North Atlantic Ocean, as well as the rescue mission and reflections from experts, according to ITN Productions. It will also examine exclusive audio from the Canadian Air Force, including the infamous banging sounds heard during the massive search.

On June 18, the Titan was headed to the wreckage of the RMS Titanic—which tragically sunk to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean in April 1912—when it lost signal.

Famous Freak Accidents

Two days later, U.S. Coast Guard officials shared that the Canadian Air Force had directed efforts to a specific part of the ocean after it detected underwater banging noises. The optimistic update came just hours after officials revealed an estimated 40 hours of oxygen was left in the submersible.

Five people died after going missing in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean while on a submersible tour of the Titanic. Here’s what you need to know.

However, as news of its missing five passengers—company CEO Stockton Rush as well as passengers Hamish Harding, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood—captivated the world, the search concluded when the Coast Guard confirmed on June 22 that all passengers were presumed dead after finding debris from an external part of the sub.

After the heartbreaking news, the company operating the submersible addressed the fate of the men onboard.

"These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world's oceans," OceanGate said in the June statement. "Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew."