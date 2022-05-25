Timeline: A Look at the Texas School Shooting

A gunman stormed into an elementary school Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers in the United States' deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.

Law enforcement officers killed the shooter, identified as a local 18-year-old who had shot and wounded his grandmother and spelled out his violent plans in online messages shortly before the massacre at Robb Elementary. Investigators say they don't yet know a motive for the shootings.

One day after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, President Joe Biden spoke out Wednesday in favor of "common sense" gun control and demanded confirmation of his nominee to lead the ATF. “Where’s the backbone? Where’s the courage to stand up to a very powerful lobby?”

Here's a summary of what NBC News has learned about the shootings, from state and federal law enforcement officials:

— Salvador Ramos turned 18 on May 16. The next day he bought the first of two AR-15-style rifles.

— On May 18, he bought 375 rounds of ammunition, and on May 20, he bought the second AR-15-type rifle. One was a Smith & Wesson M&P 15. The other was a Daniel Defense Model DDM V7, for which he also bought a laser-aided sight. NBC estimates the total cost was at least $3,500.

— Sometime around 11 a.m. Texas time on Tuesday, he wrote in a Facebook message, "I am going to shoot my grandmother," who is 66. He then shot her in the face and wrote "I shot my grandmother." A bit later, he wrote, "I'm going to shoot an elementary school." The grandmother managed to run to a neighbor's house and report the shooting, and police responded to her house.

A Facebook spokesman says messages posted by the gunman were private. Andy Stone says the messages “were private one-to-one text messages that were discovered after the terrible tragedy.” He says Facebook is cooperating with investigators.

— The shooter took off, driving the grandmother's car, and crashed it in a drainage ditch. He ran toward the school, carrying the Daniel Defense rifle and a backpack with extra ammunition magazines. The Smith & Wesson was found on the ground outside the car.

— A school resource officer confronted him, but the gunman kept going, entered the school, walked into a double classroom, locked the door, and began shooting.

— A law enforcement team -- including local law enforcement and a tactical team from the U.S. Border Patrol -- arrived but was unable to enter the classroom. They finally got the door open when the principal produced a master key.

— CBP officers exchanged gunfire with the gunman, killing him.