Tigers' Miguel Cabrera Becomes 33rd MLB Player to Reach 3,000 Hits

Miguel Cabrera becomes 33rd MLB player to reach 3,000 hits originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Welcome to the 3,000-hit club, Miguel Cabrera.

The Detroit Tigers slugger joined exclusive company against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday by singling to right field in the bottom of the first inning.

Cabrera, 39, is just the 33rd player in MLB history to reach 3,000 hits. Albert Pujols, who is chasing his 700th career home run, is the only other active player in the 3,000-hit club.

The 3,000th hit is just the latest milestone for Cabrera. He is an 11-time All-Star, seven-time Silver Slugger, four-time batting title champion and two-time MVP. He also became the first player since 1967 to earn the Triple Crown, leading the AL in batting average, home runs and RBIs during the 2012 season. To top it all off, he has a World Series ring, earned in his first MLB season with the 2003 Florida Marlins.

Over his 20-year career, Cabrera has a .310 average, 502 home runs and 1,807 RBIs, ranking in the top-30 all-time in the latter two categories. He reached the 500-homer milestone last August with a blast against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Cabrera is primed to climb up the all-time hits ranks this season. At 3,000, he is tied with Roberto Clemente at No. 32 all time. Here’s a look at who Cabrera can pass in the near future:

22. Alex Rodriguez: 3,115

23. Dave Winfield: 3,110

24. Ichiro Suzuki: 3,089

25. Craig Biggio: 3,060

26. Rickey Henderson: 3,055

27. Rod Carew: 3,053

28. Lou Brock: 3,023

29. Rafael Palmeiro: 3,020

30. Wade Boggs: 3,010

31. Al Kaline: 3,007

T-32. Roberto Clemente: 3,000

T-32. Miguel Cabrera: 3,000