Michigan

Tied Election in Michigan Town Council Race Settled by Drawing Pieces of Paper Out of a Bowl

The new council member in Rogers City: Timeen Adair, whose paper said “elected.”

Generic paper slips with names in a bowl
Getty Images

The election to fill a city council seat in a Michigan town was settled by drawing two pieces of paper from a bowl, days after a 616-616 tie.

The new council member in Rogers City: Timeen Adair, whose paper said “elected.”

Brittany VanderWall's paper said “not elected.” There were hugs by the pair Monday — and no hard feelings, The Alpena News reported.

"I told people, either way, Rogers City wins,” VanderWall said before the drawing.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

fentanyl 2 hours ago

New Fentanyl Vaccine Could Be a ‘Game Changer' for US Opioid Crisis

same sex marriage 2 hours ago

Same-Sex Marriage Legislation Clears Key Senate Hurdle

Adair said the Election Day tie meant the northern Michigan town, population 2,800, should be satisfied with both candidates.

"The people have spoken, and they said, ‘Eh, either one,’” Adair said.

VanderWall is already looking ahead to the next election.

“Congrats,” she told Adair. “Do good work. I’ll see you in two years.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Michigandecision 2022Rogers City
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us