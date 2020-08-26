Through Their Eyes: Voices of the Civil Rights Movement

Hear from the voices of the women and men who marched to Washington for racial equality in 1963

As those who were there tell it, Aug. 28, 1963, was a hot, beautiful, sunny day when a quarter-million people made their way to Washington, D.C.

Some, like Rev. Walter Chalmers, were on their way to work when they saw the buses heading to the capitol and decided to go march instead. Others were inspired by Rosa Parks' activism and defiance in the face of inequality to gather at the Lincoln Memorial, picket signs at the ready, to press Washington for change.

Those who gathered under the hot sun for hours would become the eyes of history when the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom ended with Martin Luther King, Jr.'s iconic "I Have a Dream" speech.

Those Who Were There

Other Activists, Leaders and Historians Share Perspectives on the March

STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us