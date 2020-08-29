CORONA

Three Sisters Meet for the First Time After Surprise Ancestry Discovery

By Staff Reports

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Three sisters met for the first time this week after a surprise discovery on Ancestry.com.

Linda Welz, 63, of Corona, and Jane Ridenour, 67, of Bowling Green, Ohio, were stunned last year to find out through an ancestry test that they shared DNA. Neither knew the other existed.

According to the test, the two shared more DNA than anyone other than their full siblings and children. It is believed the two share a father.

After months of texting and Zoom calls, Welz, who is a spokeswoman for March Air Reserve Base, traveled to Ohio so they could meet in person. 

Another of Welz’s sisters, Wendy, joined in the meeting. Wendy also lives in Ohio, but had never met her newly discovered sister.

