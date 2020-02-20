Pasadena

Five People Sent to Hospital After Bee Attack in Pasadena

By City News Service

US-NY-Zombie-Bees-sm.jpg

A swarm of bees in Pasadena sent five people to a hospital Thursday, including two firefighters and a police officer.

Officials received a call about a person with a bee sting, and when authorities arrived at the scene, the "whole block was covered with an influx of bees," according to Lisa Derderian, a city of Pasadena spokeswoman.

The first injured firefighter suffered multiple bee stings while treating a patient at the scene. Derderian said the city has seen bee swarms before but "nothing to this magnitude."

U.S. & World

Taliban 5 hours ago

US-Taliban Reduction in Violence to Start Friday Ahead of Broader Deal

coronavirus 6 hours ago

Virus Cases Balloon in S. Korea as Outbreak Shifts, Spreads

A professional beekeeper was sent to the scene to safely remove the hive from the building, which is on Colorado Boulevard between South Bonnie and North Sierra Bonita avenues, according to Derderian.

City officials are asking nearby Pasadena City College students to stay inside until the bees are removed, and Colorado Boulevard near the scene remained closed as of 5 p.m.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Pasadena
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us