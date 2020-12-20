Three Men Arrested in Storage Facility Burglaries

A trio of men suspected of a series of burglaries at a La Quinta storage facility were arrested, sheriff's officials said Sunday.

The burglaries occurred earlier this month at a storage facility located in the 46000 block of Adams Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

As part of the investigation, deputies served a search warrant at a home in the 78000 block of Avenida La Torres, where they seized stolen items linked to the burglaries, along with a loaded firearm, heroin and methamphetamine, said Sgt. George Acevedo.

Evidence found at the home also led investigators to believe the burglaries had been carried out with a stolen rental truck, according to Acevedo.

Three suspects were arrested during the raid. Ryan Webb, 37, of Claremont, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm with ammunition and violation of probation.

Joseph John Romero, 39, of New Mexico, was arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen property linked to the burglaries and possessing heroin and methamphetamine. Mark Wise, 40, of La Quinta, was arrested for an outstanding felony drug warrant.