Police Officer, Two Civilians Wounded by Gunfire in Arcadia

A police officer and two civilians were wounded by gunfire in Arcadia Wednesday night, and authorities were attempting to negotiate a surrender with the barricaded shooter. The shooting was reported just after 4 p.m. in the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue, near Arcadia Golf Course, according to the Arcadia Police Department and reports from the scene.

Details leading up to the shooting were unclear, but the officer and at least one of the civilians were taken to a hospital.

The suspect reportedly barricaded inside a home in the area of the shooting, prompting authorities to evacuate nearby residences out of an abundance of caution.

SWAT and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Enforcement Bureau were called to the scene to assist, and authorities were attempting to negotiate a surrender with the suspect as of about 7:20 p.m.