Three Dodgers players that could be X-Factors in the 2024 Postseason

In postseason baseball, it’s often the under-the-radar players who step up and carve their names into October glory.

Sure, superstars and former MVPs like Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman will be expected to carry the bulk of the load, but as we've seen time and time again, it's the unsung heroes that tip the scales.

Ohtani, the runaway favorite for National League MVP this season, and the one and only member of the prestigious 50-50 club in baseball history, will need to perform at his best in his first taste of the postseason in his seven-year career.

Behind him, Betts and Freeman will have to step up and shake off their paltry performances from last year. The dynamic duo at the top of the Dodgers lineup were a combined 1-for-21 in the 2023 NLDS, a three-game sweep by the division rival Arizona Diamondbacks

On the starting pitching front, the Dodgers will need someone to take the mound and pitch like an ace. Despite the staff depleted by injuries, someone will have to take the ball in the playoffs, and they will need to do a better job than three-time Cy Young Award winner and former NL MVP Clayton Kershaw did in Game 1 of the NLDS last season.

For the Los Angeles Dodgers to make a deep run in 2024, they’ll need more than just their marquee names to perform. Without further ado, here are three players that can be potential x-factors for the Boys in Blue this October:

Tommy Edman: The Swiss Army Knife

Tommy Edman’s journey to the Dodgers has been nothing short of intriguing. Acquired in a midseason trade, the versatile center fielder and shortstop has quickly made his presence felt both offensively and defensively. His .780 OPS since joining the club in August is respectable, but it’s his versatility that makes him so valuable.

Edman’s ability to switch-hit allows manager Dave Roberts to shuffle the lineup based on matchups, and his defensive prowess—whether patrolling center field or filling in at shortstop—makes him indispensable. He’s a Gold Glove-caliber defender and a threat on the basepaths, going 6-for-6 in stolen bases for the Dodgers.

But the real reason Edman could be the Dodgers’ postseason x-factor? He thrives in moments where flexibility is key. Whether it’s coming up with a clutch hit, a critical defensive stop, or swiping a base in a tight game, Edman has the tools to make a game-changing impact. If Edman’s name comes up in October, don’t be surprised—it’s his kind of postseason that legends are made of.

Gavin Lux: The Redemption Story

Gavin Lux’s path has been anything but smooth. After missing last year’s postseason due to a torn ACL, Lux spent the first half of 2024 struggling at the plate, hitting just .213 with minimal power.

However, the second half has seen a resurgence. Since the All-Star break, Lux has batted an impressive .294 with 7 home runs and 25 RBIs, showing flashes of the player many believed he could become.

Lux’s postseason experience, while inconsistent, could serve him well this year. He’s been part of playoff teams before, but this version of Lux—the one who’s battled back from injury and midseason struggles—has something to prove. His left-handed bat deepens the Dodgers’ lineup and, if he can carry his second-half surge into October, Lux could provide the spark they desperately need in the back half of the lineup.

The Dodgers will need the best version of Lux if they want to win it all, and if he plays like he did in July and August, he may just be the difference-maker in the middle of their lineup. This postseason could be Lux’s chance at redemption.

Walker Buehler: The Big-Game Wild Card

Walker Buehler being listed as an X-factor for the Dodgers almost feels wrong, considering his history of postseason heroics.

However, his journey back to the mound after a second Tommy John surgery has been anything but routine. Buehler’s 2024 season has been a struggle, posting a 5.63 ERA and a 1-6 record in 15 games. He wasn’t supposed to be a key part of the Dodgers’ playoff rotation, but injuries to Tyler Glasnow, Gavin Stone, and potentially Clayton Kershaw have forced the Dodgers to reconsider.

Now, Buehler is thrust into the spotlight, expected to be the team’s third starter in the playoffs.

While his regular-season numbers don’t inspire confidence, his reputation as a big-game pitcher can’t be ignored. Buehler lives for October, and if there’s anyone who can rise above a difficult season and deliver on the biggest stage, it’s him.

If Buehler can find his groove when it matters most, the Dodgers’ rotation could transform from a question mark into a strength. His ability to flip the script in the postseason might just be the key to their success.

Tommy Edman’s versatility, Gavin Lux’s redemption arc, and Walker Buehler’s potential to reclaim his big-game form could be the pieces that push the Dodgers over the edge this October. While the spotlight will undoubtedly shine on the stars, it’s these three who might just determine how far the Dodgers go this postseason.