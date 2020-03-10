dui crash

Baby Boy Killed When SUVs Collide in Possible DUI Crash

The SUV crossed into oncoming traffic on Nordhoff Street, slamming head-on into a car and leaving two other children hospitalized

By Jonathan Lloyd and Oleevia Woo

NBCLA

A 4-month-old baby boy was killed and two other children remain hospitalized following a suspected DUI crash involving two SUVs on a North Hills street.

The head-on crash was reported at about midnight in the 15200 block of West Nordhoff Street in the west San Fernando Valley community. A white sport utility vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a black SUV.

The white SUV then crashed into parked cars, police said.

The 30-year-old driver of the white SUV and three children riding with her were injured, police said. A 4-month-old boy died at a hospital.

Details about the conditions of the other children were not immediately available.

The initial investigation indicated the children might not have been properly secured in their car seats, police said.

The driver of the white SUV was hospitalized with serious injuries. She is suspected of DUI, police said.

The driver oft he black SUV was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

