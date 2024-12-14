holidays

Thousands of Santas and a few Grinches hit the streets for annual SantaCon bar crawls

SantaCon participants are encouraged to donate $15 to enter participating venues. Organizers say the money will go to charity.

By The Associated Press

Revellers take part in SantaCon, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in New York.
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Santa Clauses are coming to town.

Thousands of Kris Kringles and jolly Old St. Nicks are jamming streets, sidewalks and bars from Adelaide to Vancouver on Saturday for annual SantaCon charity pub crawls.

>24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

In New York City, where temperatures hovered around freezing, the fermented merriment kicked off around 10 a.m. and was slated to stretch into the evening.

Santas – along with people dressed as Grinches, elves or other holiday characters – strolled to bars and clubs from midtown Manhattan to the East Village, flooding the streets with a crimson tide of Christmas cheer.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

“The NYC SantaCon is a charitable, non-commercial, non-political, nonsensical Santa Claus convention that happens once a year to spread absurdist joy,” the organizers’ website explained.

SantaCon participants are encouraged to donate $15 to enter participating venues. Organizers say the money will go to charity.

Similar Christmas-themed booze fests were being held Saturday in about 50 cities around the globe, including London, Phoenix, Winnipeg and San Francisco. Some placed held their SantaCons on Friday, last weekend or late last month. More are scheduled throughout December.

U.S. & World

New York 13 mins ago

‘This has gone too far': N.Y. Gov. calls for federal assistance after mysterious drones shut down airport runways

news 1 hour ago

Many New Jersey drones sightings are ‘manned aircraft being misidentified as drones,' FBI says

New York City police posted reminders on social media that open containers are prohibited in the streets and that blocking pedestrian and car traffic can lead to a summons. They also encouraged people attending the event to have a designated driver.

Commuter rail lines in the region banned passengers from drinking on board.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

holidays
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us