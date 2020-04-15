Thousands of MLB Players, Families to Participate in Coronavirus Study

Twenty-seven Major League Baseball teams will participate in a study looking for COVID-19 antibodies among club employees and their relatives, the league confirmed Tuesday, according to NBC News.

The Athletic first reported that 10,000 volunteers will participate in the study, which will be conducted with the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory, Stanford University and the University of Southern California.

The study will measure the prevalence of COVID-19 among people across the United States by testing for a blood protein that the body creates in response to the infection. The tests, which are not the same as the ones used in health care settings, are not diagnostic and therefore do not look for active infections.

The Athletic, citing Stanford researcher Jay Bhattacharya, reported that players, families, team staff, concessionaires, ushers and other part-time employees of all ages, backgrounds and genders will participate.

