Good Bulldog: Thor Bulldozes His Way to Best in Show at National Dog Show

In a crowded field of canine candidates, "Thor" the Bulldog nabbed the Best in Show title at the 2019 National Dog Show.

The 2-year-old pup, whose registered showname is GCHG Diamond Gold Majesu Pisko Bulls, bested 2,000 dogs representing 194 breeds to win the prestigious title at the Kennel Club of Philadelphia.

"I love this dog," said trainer Eduardo Paris of Houston, Texas, after the win.

The competition took place on Nov. 16 in Oaks, Pennsylvania, according to NBC News, but the results were kept in secret until the show aired Thursday on NBC after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The annual parade of pooches is hosted by actor John O’Hurley.

Thor first won the Non-Sporting Group in a field of 19 breeds before competing against the other six group winners where he bulldozed his way to the top honor.

He bested the Havanese from the Toy Group, the Siberian Husky from the Working Group, the Golden Retriever from the Sporting Group, the Pharaoh Hound from the Hound Group, the Old English Sheepdog from the Herding Group and the Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier from the Terrier Group.

"He's a dog that always gives everything for me," said Paris, who described Thor as "a very complete dog."

The 60-pound boulder was born in Lima, Peru, and is owned by Kara Gordon of Midland, Pennsylvania.

Get more at Read More