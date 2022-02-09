Super Bowl

‘This is Our Super Bowl': USA Wheelchair Football League Holds Exhibition Game

The NFL and the Bob Woodruff Foundation partner through these games to raise money for military vets and call attention to the fact that football may be the ultimate physical team sport.

By Gordon Tokumatsu

NBC Universal, Inc.

The first thing you notice is that these guys are playing for keeps. This is not just a series of "exhibition" games, with a wheelchair twist.

The hits are hard. The helmets are real.

And the stakes for the LA Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs Wednesday morning, could not have been higher.

"This is our Super Bowl today, you know?" said Bart Salgado, of the USA Wheelchair Football League Rams.

Salgado is both coach and player for the team and a U.S. Marine who served in Desert Storm, Desert Shield and Somalia.

Colton Kincaid's Chiefs won the game Wedesday, which allowed them to advance.

But since it's a tournament, if you win, you play again. And sometimes again.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

U.S. & World

the torch Feb 1

U.S. Strikes Gold: Nathan Chen, Chloe Kim, Mixed Aerials Wins for United States

Economy 5 hours ago

Inflation Surges 7.5% on an Annual Basis, Even More Than Expected and Highest Since 1982

These "adaptive sport" athletes, as they're called, are playing a harder game, Kincaid explained.

Hands and arms do most of the physical work.

But you're also playing on asphalt, not astro-turf.

And you're moving a specially designed wheelchair down-field to block and score.

"You definitely have to do more with less," Kincaid said.

Since starting in 2020, the USA Wheelchair Football League has 700 athletes, coaches and volunteers.

The NFL and the Bob Woodruff Foundation partner through these games to raise money for military vets and call attention to the fact that football may be the ultimate physical team sport.

But you can play it with your hands, if you're just tough enough.

This article tagged under:

Super BowlSuper Bowl LVI
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us