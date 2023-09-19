This Goleta getaway has a zingy ‘Lemon Escape Weekend'

What to Know Lemon Escape Weekend at The Leta

The Goleta inn is a short drive from the Goleta Lemon Festival, taking place on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2023

Look for lemon-themed specials, including a three-course CAYA menu featuring locally grown lemons in a host of imaginative ways

A REST WITH ZEST: Savoring something lemon-y at a lovely inn? You probably have, if you've ordered a glass of iced tea, the sort of beverage that often arrives with a hefty wedge of lemon goodness, or you've enjoyed a piece of fish, the sort of seafood that is made zingier when topped by a thin slice of tart citrus. Finding a more concentrated source of sunshine-in-a-peel can be a bit more challenging unless you're heading for a stay-over that's located in a spot that's been associated with lemon loveliness for decades. That would be The Leta, a boutique hotel in Goleta, a coastal gem that just happens to be the longtime home of the California Lemon Festival. That spritzy celebration returns for its big 30th on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2023, and to add more zest? The Leta has a special lemon-themed package for fans of the fruit.

LEMON LARK: Book a two-night stay at the destination and you'll bask in several citrus-inspired goodies, with a three-course CAYA menu serving as the sumptuous centerpiece. The dishes incorporate fruity notes in different ways: Lemon cream is a star of the Savory Squid Ink Pasta, the whipped feta appetizer boasts lemon-y depth, and the dessert is Lemon Crème Brûlée. Other perks, including a bottle of Limoncello, are part of the lemon-lively line-up, and an all-important Goleta Lemon Festival tee, too. The package tarts, er, starts on Sept. 29, and you can find out more about the flavorful details by contacting the hotel. Need another dose of sunny-sweet, nicely tart tang before the layered cinnamons of autumn fully commence? Here's where to start.