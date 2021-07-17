Texas

Thirty-four park-goers exposed to chemical leak outside Houston, Texas

The Six Flags park was closed for the rest of the day as a precaution

Thirty-four people underwent decontamination Saturday after they were exposed to an airborne chemical leak at a Six Flags park outside Houston, Texas, authorities said.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office tweeted that it was investigating the source of the leak while monitoring air quality at Six Flags Harbor Splashdown in Spring, Texas.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"People affected are experiencing minor skin and/or inhalation irritation," the office said. It did not elaborate on what the decontamination procedure entailed.

U.S. & World

coronavirus vaccine 12 hours ago

Biden Grappling With ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'

Immigration Jul 16

‘A Blaring Siren' for Democrats After Ruling Halts DACA

The water park was closed as a precaution, a Six Flags spokeswoman, Sandra Daniels, said in a statement.

Read more at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

TexasHoustonSix Flagschemical leak
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us