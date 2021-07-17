Thirty-four park-goers exposed to chemical leak outside Houston, Texas

Thirty-four people underwent decontamination Saturday after they were exposed to an airborne chemical leak at a Six Flags park outside Houston, Texas, authorities said.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office tweeted that it was investigating the source of the leak while monitoring air quality at Six Flags Harbor Splashdown in Spring, Texas.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"People affected are experiencing minor skin and/or inhalation irritation," the office said. It did not elaborate on what the decontamination procedure entailed.

The water park was closed as a precaution, a Six Flags spokeswoman, Sandra Daniels, said in a statement.

Read more at NBCNews.com.