‘Disney100' Celebration at Disneyland Marks Company's 100 Years

What to Know Disney100 Anniversary Celebration begins Jan. 27 at Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park in Anaheim

"World of Color — One," Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, and the "Wondrous Journeys" nighttime spectacular

A ticket to the theme park or parks is required, as is a reservation

Disney100 begins: The Walt Disney Company is celebrating a sparkling century of making magic, and Disneyland Resort is honoring the milestone in a multitude of merry ways over several months to come. Beginning on Jan. 27, guests can enjoy "World of Color — One" at Disney California Adventure, the new nighttime spectacular "Wondrous Journeys" at Disneyland, the debut of Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway (also at Disneyland), as well as festive decorations, special treats, and cute costumes for the characters. Attending this splashy centennial celebration? You'll need a ticket and a reservation.

Festival of Human Abilities: It's the 20th anniversary of this acclaimed weekend-long Aquarium of the Pacific event, a music-and-dance-filled happening that is devoted to "highlighting the creative talents and abilities of people with disabilities." The ocean-close Long Beach destination will spotlight a host of performances, including "wheelchair dance, live music, and art demonstrations," as well as an opportunity to learn more about adaptative SCUBA diving. Check out the full roster of offerings on Jan. 28 and 29 and secure your advance ticket to the aquarium.

Bob Marley One Love Experience: The much-anticipated "multi-sensory experience" debuts for its 12-week engagement at The Ovation, Hollywood on Jan. 27, giving fans of the iconic artist a chance to connect with his memory, music, words, and timeless inspiration. Southern California's immersive installation follows two popular pop-ups in London and Toronto, with spots like the Soul Shakedown Studio and One Love Forest providing moments of beauty, reflection, and beautiful art. Tickets begin at $37; find yours here, as well as more information.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Knott's Peanuts Celebration opens: Knott's Berry Farm has long been famous for its sweet friendship with the PEANUTS gang, and you can find references to the Charles Schulz characters around the Buena Park theme park throughout the year. But this month-long festivity, which begins on Jan. 28, is full of Snoopy-style smiles, thanks to character appearances, special shows, colorful photo opportunities, and themed treats. The entertainment is included with your ticket, while food and drink are additional.

Pasadena Comic Convention: This one-day literary lark will focus on a host of pop culture subjects, devoting panels to voice-over actors, Disney, (Margaret Kerry, the model for Tinker Bell, will appear), puppets, and more. Actor Barry Bostwick is in the event spotlight, and there's a cosplay contest, too. Toys, too, are part of the Jan. 29 to-do, which is fluttering its wings and making a three-point landing at the Pasadena Convention Center.