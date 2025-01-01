Thieves target Riverside music shop that was repairing Rose Parade instruments

A Riverside business owner who was working on preparing instruments for the New Year’s Day Rose Parade is seeking the public’s help in identifying two thieves who broke into his music repair store.

Jim McElmeel, owner of JKeaa Music, was with his team in Pasadena servicing instruments for the beloved annual parade when they learned their shop was burglarized. According to the business owner, the pair of thieves managed to make a hole and gain access to his shop on Sunday.

“They backed in here.,” McElmeel said. “You can see the tire marks. I think they cut the hole before they brought in the car. They came straight and grabbed the safe and threw it across,” McElmeel said. “They were gone in 20 seconds.”

The two took off with an undisclosed amount of money. They bundled up during the heist to conceal their identities.

“It looks like they have gloves masks and hoodies and covered themselves up good, but we have a full description of what they are wearing,” McElmeel said.

In the surveillance footage, a significantly large dent was seen on the back of the vehicle – it’s a recognizable feature McElmeel hopes will lead to the thieves’ arrests.

The Riverside Police Department is investigating the theft.