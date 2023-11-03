California

‘They wanted to kill me': Swimmer attacked by otters in California lake

Matt Leffers said he was left with 40 wounds while swimming at Serenes Lake in Placer County, about 90 miles northeast of Sacramento.

A swimmer said he feared for his life after he was attacked by otters in a lake at a beauty spot in northern California that left him with around 40 puncture wounds.

Matt Leffers said he was bitten at least 12 times while swimming at Serene Lakes in Placer County, about 90 miles northeast of Sacramento, on September 3.

Leffers told NBC News affiliate KCRA 3 in an interview on Thursday, two months after the attack, that he had been swimming in the lake, where his family has a cabin, for 30 years. But he had never experienced anything like this.

He felt something bite his calf and then suffered another bite within seconds.

"These things were so aggressive that, literally, I felt like they wanted to kill me," he continued. "It is by far the most terrifying experience I’ve ever had in my life. Nothing even comes close."

