These are seven USWNT players representing California in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Team USA is headed to Australia and New Zealand for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup from July 20 to Aug. 20. The US is currently ranked No. 1, followed by No. 2 Germany and No. 3 Sweden.

The World Cup only happens every four years, and the US won the last two tournaments in 2019 and 2015. If they win, they will be the first team ever to champion three consecutive World Cups.

Out of the team’s 23 players who will be traveling to the Cup, seven hail from the Golden State.

Naomi Girma – San Jose

Girma is a defender who played for the San Diego Wave FC and Stanford University. She graduated in 2021 and was the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2022 NWSL draft. Girma, number 27, was named the 2022 NWSL Rookie of the Year. Both of her parents are from Ethiopia.

AUSTIN, TX - APRIL 8: Naomi Girma #27 of the United States dribbles during a game between Ireland and USWNT at Q2 Stadium on April 8, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images).

Savannah DeMelo – Belleflower

DeMelo is a midfielder who has played for Louisville FC and USC. She was the No. 4 draft pick in the NWSL Draft in 2022 and was a member of Team USA at the 2016 and 2018 U-20 FIFA World Cups. She has two sisters and studied health and human sciences. She is number 9.

PORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 18: Savannah DeMelo # 7 of the Racing Louisville battles for the ball with Jillian Shimkin #11 of the Under-23 Women's National Team during the second half at Providence Park on March 18, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

Ashley Sanchez – Monrovia

Sanchez, number 2, is a midfielder who played for Washington Spirit and UCLA. In 2020, she won the NWSL’s Challenge Cup Future Legend Award, and she played in the U-17 and U-20 World Cups. She has two older siblings and studied political science.

ST. LOUIS, MO - APRIL 11: Ashley Sanchez #2 of the United States passes off the ball during an international friendly game between Ireland and United States at CITYPARK on April 11, 2023 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images).

Alex Morgan – Diamond Bar

Morgan is a forward who has played for the San Diego Wave FC. Morgan, number 13, won the ESPY for Best Female Athlete in 2019. She has played in three Olympic games— 2011, 2015, and 2019— and won one silver and two gold medals. She was the youngest player on the 2011 World Cup roster, and this will be her 3rd World Cup.

HARRISON, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 4: Alex Morgan #13 of San Diego Wave battles for control of the ball against Ellie Jean #21 of NJ/NY Gotham FC in the first half of the National Womens Soccer League Pride Night match at Red Bull Arena on June 4, 2023 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images)

Megan Rapinoe – Redding

Rapinoe, number 15, is a forward who has played for OL Reign. She holds records in the USWNT for her number of goals and assists. She has been awarded the Golden Ball and Golden Boot at the World Cup, the Best FIFA Women's Player of the Year, the France Football Ballon d'Or and the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year. This will be her fourth World Cup.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 19: Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States against Japan during the 2023 SheBelieves Cup at GEODIS Park on February 19, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Trinity Rodman – Laguna Niguel

Rodman, number 25, is a forward who has played for the Washington Spirit. When she was drafted in 2021, she was the youngest player ever drafted into the NWSL at 18 years old. In 2021, she was the NWSL Rookie of the Year and voted the 2021 Chipotle U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 3: Trinity Rodman #2 of the Washington Spirit celebrates her goal during a game between Racing Louisville FC and Washington Spirit at Audi Field on June 3, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images).

Alyssa Thomspon - Studio City

Thompson is an 18-year-old forward who was the No. 1 overall NWSL draft this year. She was selected by Angel City FC while still a senior in high school at Harvard-Westlake. She and her younger sister Gisele were the first high school athletes to sign a deal with Nike.

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 23: Alyssa Thompson #21 of the Angel City FC shoots pass by Rachel Hill #3 of the San Diego Wave FC during the first half at BMO Stadium on April 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Lynn Williams - Fresno

Williams, number 6, is a forward who has played for NJ/NY Gotham FC and Pepperdine. In 2016, she won the NWSL Golden Boot and was voted as the league’s MVP. She won a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, and she has one sister named Jessica.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 28: Lynn Williams #10 of the NJ/NY Gotham FC dribbles during a game between NJ/NY Gotham FC and Washington Spirit at Audi Field on May 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images).

You can watch the team’s first game against Vietnam— ranked No. 32— on July 21 at 6:00 p.m. on Peacock, Telemundo and Universo.