These are seven USWNT players representing California in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Team USA is headed to Australia and New Zealand for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup from July 20 to Aug. 20. The US is currently ranked No. 1, followed by No. 2 Germany and No. 3 Sweden.
The World Cup only happens every four years, and the US won the last two tournaments in 2019 and 2015. If they win, they will be the first team ever to champion three consecutive World Cups.
Out of the team’s 23 players who will be traveling to the Cup, seven hail from the Golden State.
Naomi Girma – San Jose
Girma is a defender who played for the San Diego Wave FC and Stanford University. She graduated in 2021 and was the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2022 NWSL draft. Girma, number 27, was named the 2022 NWSL Rookie of the Year. Both of her parents are from Ethiopia.
Savannah DeMelo – Belleflower
DeMelo is a midfielder who has played for Louisville FC and USC. She was the No. 4 draft pick in the NWSL Draft in 2022 and was a member of Team USA at the 2016 and 2018 U-20 FIFA World Cups. She has two sisters and studied health and human sciences. She is number 9.
Ashley Sanchez – Monrovia
Sanchez, number 2, is a midfielder who played for Washington Spirit and UCLA. In 2020, she won the NWSL’s Challenge Cup Future Legend Award, and she played in the U-17 and U-20 World Cups. She has two older siblings and studied political science.
Alex Morgan – Diamond Bar
Morgan is a forward who has played for the San Diego Wave FC. Morgan, number 13, won the ESPY for Best Female Athlete in 2019. She has played in three Olympic games— 2011, 2015, and 2019— and won one silver and two gold medals. She was the youngest player on the 2011 World Cup roster, and this will be her 3rd World Cup.
Megan Rapinoe – Redding
Rapinoe, number 15, is a forward who has played for OL Reign. She holds records in the USWNT for her number of goals and assists. She has been awarded the Golden Ball and Golden Boot at the World Cup, the Best FIFA Women's Player of the Year, the France Football Ballon d'Or and the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year. This will be her fourth World Cup.
Trinity Rodman – Laguna Niguel
Rodman, number 25, is a forward who has played for the Washington Spirit. When she was drafted in 2021, she was the youngest player ever drafted into the NWSL at 18 years old. In 2021, she was the NWSL Rookie of the Year and voted the 2021 Chipotle U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year.
Alyssa Thomspon - Studio City
Thompson is an 18-year-old forward who was the No. 1 overall NWSL draft this year. She was selected by Angel City FC while still a senior in high school at Harvard-Westlake. She and her younger sister Gisele were the first high school athletes to sign a deal with Nike.
Lynn Williams - Fresno
Williams, number 6, is a forward who has played for NJ/NY Gotham FC and Pepperdine. In 2016, she won the NWSL Golden Boot and was voted as the league’s MVP. She won a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, and she has one sister named Jessica.
You can watch the team’s first game against Vietnam— ranked No. 32— on July 21 at 6:00 p.m. on Peacock, Telemundo and Universo.